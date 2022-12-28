Vatican announces worsening health status of former Pope Benedict

Former Pope Benedict XVI’s health has worsened in recent hours, Holy See press chief Matteo Bruni said. Quote leads Reuters.

The Vatican stressed that doctors are monitoring the condition of Benedict, who was the former head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013. On the morning of Wednesday, December 28, Pope Francis visited his predecessor.

“With regard to the health of the Pope Emeritus, for which Pope Francis asked to be prayed for, I can confirm that in the past few hours there has been a deterioration in his health due to his advanced age. The situation remains under control at the moment,” Bruni said.

Francis asked the faithful to pray for Pope Benedict at the end of a general audience, also held on the Wednesday morning before his visit to his predecessor.