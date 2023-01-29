Former player of the Russian national team Evgeny Aldonin predicted the disruption of the transition of the RFU to Asia

Former player of CSKA and the Russian national team Yevgeny Aldonin predicted the disruption of the transition of the Russian Football Union (RFU) to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). His words lead “RB Sport”.

“The main task is to return to European realities. RFU promotes this position. No offense to Asia, but the teams there are less competitive than in Europe,” Aldonin added. He noted that any movement towards lifting the suspension affects the course of events.

Earlier, the RFU held two meetings of the executive committee, at which the possibility of moving to the AFC was discussed, but no final decision was made. It was noted that the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) opposed this initiative.

On February 28, UEFA excluded Russian teams and clubs from international tournaments. Teams do not play in European competitions and other competitions under the auspices of the organization.