Al-Fayed is considered one of the leading and controversial figures in Britain, and his son Dodi Al-Fayed and Princess Diana had a love affair that ended with their death together in a traffic accident in 1997.

The most important information about the late billionaire

Mohamed Al-Fayed was born in Alexandria, Egypt, and moved during the mid-sixties of the last century to the United Kingdom, where he made his fortune.

Al-Fayed’s empire included sectors ranging from shipping, real estate, banking, oil, retail and construction.

Al-Fayed’s star shone when, in 1979, he and his brother managed to buy the Ritz Paris Hotel, then in 1985 he bought the famous Harrods department store in London after a long and bitter acquisition battle.

Al-Fayed invested heavily in the “Harrods” store, which he bought for 615 million pounds ($ 669 million at the time), and opened other stores bearing the “Harrods” brand, before he sold it in 2010 for 1.5 billion pounds sterling.

– In 1997, Al-Fayed bought the English club Fulham, and during his reign, Fulham rose to the English Premier League and climbed to the European League final, and after about 16 years, he sold it in 2013 to billionaire Shahid Khan, with an estimated value of $ 300 million.

– According to Forbes, the wealth of Mohamed Al-Fayed amounted to two billion dollars, and he is ranked twelfth in the Forbes list of the rich Arabs for the year 2023, and he is ranked among the world’s richest people in the 1516th place.