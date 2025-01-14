The former nuns of the Monastery of Santa Clara de Belorado (Burgos) have announced that they will participate in Madrid Fusion 2025the gastronomic event that will be held from January 27 to 29 and to which they will return with a talk to explain how they make their famous ‘Erre que Erre’ chocolates, as confirmed by his press officer through an official statement.

The ex-religious They announced on May 13 their departure from the Catholic Churchdecision after which the archbishop of Burgos, Mario Icetasigned the letters of excommunication and abandonment of consecrated life last June. Now, they have announced that they will reappear on January 27 at a conference titled ‘Chocolates Erre que Erre’, which will serve to “share their experience, publicize their work and show their innovations in chocolate making.”

“A sweet that reflects the effort, creativity and fight against the adversities that threaten the continuity of the cloistered monasteries“, is how the former Clares describe their chocolate ‘Erre que Erre’, created at the end of last year for the Christmas campaign.

The invitation to participate in Madrid Fusion has come from the hand of the president and founder of the gastronomic event, Carlos Capel, a week after the ex-nuns announced that they had produced a CD of religious music. The former religious women will take advantage of the occasion to share their “unique vision of gastronomy, which combines spirituality, dedication and a deep love for chocolate”.

“A way to alleviate their economic situation and work to overcome their difficulties,” stated their press officer. One more occasion after the launch of a new campaign to sell Christmas chocolates under the brand ‘Erre que Erre’, which they will present on January 27 at Madrid Fusión.

Pending eviction lawsuit

In the Monastery of Santa Clara de Belorado, as well as in the Archbishopric of Burgos, they are waiting for the titular judge of the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 1 of Belorado Set the date for the oral hearing for the eviction lawsuit against the ex-nuns, presented by Mario Iceta in September and admitted for processing in November.

The judge initially indicated December 19 as the date for the oral hearing, but since he was unable to notify two of the ten religious defendants – who were in the Orduña monastery and not in Belorado – he decided to suspend the appointment and, with it, the appointment of the possible eviction for January 23rd.

Both parties await the resolution by the same Investigative Court of the lawsuit filed by the former nuns against the appointment of Mario Iceta as pontifical commissioner of the monasteries of Belorado and Derio, with the aim of recognizing their right to voluntarily separate from the Catholic Church.