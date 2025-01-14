The former nuns of Belorado will participate in Madrid Fusión with their chocolates

The former nuns of the Monastery of Santa Clara de Belorado (Burgos) have announced that they will participate in Madrid Fusión 2025, a gastronomic event in which they became known in the years prior to the pandemic and to which they will return on January 27 with a talk in which will explain how they make their famous chocolates.

The former religious women, who announced on May 13 their departure from the Catholic Church after which the archbishop of Burgos, Mario Iceta, signed the letters of excommunication and abandonment of consecrated life on June 22, will offer a conference titled ‘Chocolates Erre que Erre’, its press officer reported in a statement.

The event will take place on January 27 at 4:00 p.m. at the IFEMA facilities, the Madrid exhibition center where Madrid Fusión will be held from January 27 to 29, and will serve to “share your experience, make known your work and show their innovations in chocolate making,” he indicated.

Specifically, the former Clares will explain how they produce their chocolate Erre que Erre (On and On), “a sweet that reflects the effort, creativity and fight against the adversities that threaten the continuity of the cloistered monasteries,” and which was created at the end of last year for the Christmas campaign.

The invitation to participate in Madrid Fusión has come from the president and founder of the gastronomic event, Carlos Capel, and the former religious women will take advantage of the occasion to share “their unique vision of gastronomy, which combines spirituality, dedication and a deep love for chocolate.”

The announcement of their participation in Madrid Fusión comes a week after the former nuns, who are pending the resolution of the eviction lawsuit filed by the archbishop of Burgos, announced that they had produced a CD of religious music, on sale together with a book with all the scores of the compositions collected in it.

“A way to alleviate their economic situation and work to overcome their difficulties,” stated the former religious through their press officer, and one more after the launch of a new campaign to sell chocolates for Christmas, under the brand ‘Erre que Erre’, which will be presented on January 27 at Madrid Fusión.

Pending eviction lawsuit

In the Monastery of Santa Clara de Belorado, as well as in the Archbishopric of Burgos, they are waiting for the titular judge of the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 1 of Belorado to set a date for the oral hearing for the eviction lawsuit presented in September against the ex-nuns by Mario Iceta, admitted for processing in November.

The titular judge had initially set December 19 as the date for the oral hearing, but as two of the ten religious defendants were pending notification – who were in the Orduña monastery and not in Belorado – she decided to suspend the appointment and , with it, the signaling of the possible eviction for January 23.

Likewise, both parties are pending the resolution by the same court of the lawsuit filed in this case by the former religious against the appointment of Mario Iceta as pontifical commissioner of the monasteries of Belorado and Derio, so that their right to voluntarily separate is recognized. of the Catholic Church.