The former nuns of Belorado could also be evicted from the Derio monastery

New echoes of the ‘Belorado soap opera’. The ex-nuns, who this December 13 mark seven months since they decided to break with the Church and generate the first schism of a female religious congregation in the modern history of the Church, are closer to ending up on the streets. And, to the eviction lawsuit already presented, and accepted for processing, in the Court of Briviesca, today a second lawsuit has been added, this time in Bilbao, to evict the people who are illegally occupying the Derio monastery. , the second of the convents in dispute.

Excommunicated chocolate nuns, ‘fake’ bishops and a ‘cocktail priest’: the Belorado schism is six months old

A convent that, furthermore, could have been the germ of the schism of the former Poor Clares, as they themselves revealed to The New York Times. According to the story of the excommunicated women, their decision to leave the Church had a supernatural origin, which occurred in Derio. Thus, the ex-nuns claim to have felt the presence of Satan himself in the convent. “When you come face to face with the devil, you know who you are dealing with,” Sister Paloma points out in the report, in which the former Clares ended up attributing that presence – after consulting “up to three exorcists” – to the “modernist masses.” ” that a priest from the diocese of Bilbao gave them. “He talked about ecology and climate change instead of saving souls,” say the former Poor Clares.

Thus, the Court of First Instance number 11 of Bilbao has accepted for processing the eviction lawsuit “against any person who remains in the Derio monastery without legal title or authorization”, as reported by the diocese of Burgos in a statement, which reports how ten days have been given for the former Clares to make a statement before proceeding with the eviction.

An eviction that is already underway in the case of Belorado, where 13 women still reside (eight of the excommunicated and five senior religious, who have not supported the schism), not without obstacles. Thus, after verifying that two of the nuns cannot be located, the Court of First Instance of Briviesca has suspended the act prior to the execution of the eviction scheduled for next December 19. And where are the nuns on the run? As elDiario.es has learned, in the third convent in dispute, that of Orduña, where they apparently sneaked in through the back door after the Federation of Poor Clares changed the locks.

Having not been able to notify the lawsuit to two of the interested parties, the Court “has agreed to suspend the hearing scheduled for December 19, and a new hearing must be scheduled once all the defendants have been summoned,” the court states. note from the diocese, which adds that the diligence “does not indicate any alteration with respect to the launch date, scheduled for next January 23,” although it is logical that it be delayed.

The latest ‘business’ of the former nuns of Belorado: a fake seminar, more chocolates and ‘sponsor a chicken’



All the information, in www.religiondigital.org