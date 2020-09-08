One of the harmful parts for a corporation concerned in a corruption case are the so-called “widows of energy”, named after the Argentine investigative journalist Daniel Santoro. They’re these individuals who as soon as held a related place in a authorities, a celebration or an organization, and who after falling from grace, go away, extra voluntarily than by carelessness, uncovered the secrets and techniques that individuals who occupy larger positions within the establishment need them to stay hidden. The abstract of Kitchen case, the plot of police espionage to the previous treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, has within the former quantity two de Inside Francisco Martínez an illustrative instance of those “widows of energy.”

Martínez, Secretary of State for Safety between 2012 and 2016 when Jorge Fernández Díaz was Minister of the Inside and Mariano Rajoy President of the Authorities, was quickly recognized by the inner affairs investigators of the police as one of many important individuals answerable for the covert operation he handled. to grab, with none sort of judicial authorization, paperwork and recordings from the favored ex-treasurer Bárcenas that may very well be compromising for the occasion. With out nice footholds throughout the occasion after the arrival of Pablo Casado to the presidency of the PP, this good jurist –He was an extraordinary prize in law and number one in his promotion of access to a lawyer in the Cortes– He was stripped of his seat in Congress whereas, at 45, he noticed how the doorways of personal firms have been closing one after one other. On March 24, 2019, in keeping with the Prosecutor’s Workplace, he requested Rajoy after which the overall secretary of the PP Teodoro García Egea to not go away him “mendacity”.

At that second of tension and on the gates of a proper accusation that arrived final January, Martínez left a notary report of the messages that straight implicate former Minister Fernández Díaz within the corrupt plot, whose imputation, requested by the Prosecutor’s Workplace, is now being studied by the choose of the Manuel García-Castellón Nationwide Courtroom. Additionally – maybe in a careless means, though it’s tough to consider with on a regular basis he has needed to eliminate them – he allowed his cell messages to finish up within the arms of the investigators who registered, this time with the authorization of the choose, his deal with On March 14, information that was virtually buried by the covid-19 pandemic.

One of many individuals with whom Martínez contacted, on June 5, 2019, when it was already suspected that he was going to be charged on this piece of the macrosummary of the Villarejo case, was the president of the Nationwide Courtroom, José Ramón Navarro. In a fraction of the dialog, Martínez thanks the Justice of the Peace and feedback: “ that they’ve used me vilely. Each other. (…) All I did was work. With an enormous private and household price. And now this ”. Navarro restricted himself to answering “I do know, I do know” and including an emoticon with a impartial face.

Subsequent, the one who was secretary of state and deputy provides: “This would be the first assertion by a politician, which will probably be adopted by a number of extra, as a result of as you realize very nicely my nice mistake within the ministry was being loyal to depressing individuals like Jorge [Fernández Díaz], Rajoy or Cospedal ”. In case the message rescued from his cell and by no means deleted was not clear sufficient, Martínez continues: “And from that, luckily, I’ve every little thing very clear and really simple to show. And I guarantee you, it is the very last thing I wished to do. ””

Francisco Martínez’s cell is lavish in precisely veiled references to the previous president of the Authorities Mariano Rajoy and the previous normal secretary of the PP Dolores de Cospedal. On the eve of his assertion earlier than Decide García-Castellón, the previous quantity two de Inside contacted Silverio Nieto, priest and confessor of Fernández Díaz. And he informs him: “The protection calls for to ship in courtroom the notarial acts during which the messages obtained all through 2013 and 2014 are recorded, with very clear and specific directions on the alleged police operations what that is all about ”.

These minutes, earlier than a notary in Mahón, on June 13, 2019, include messages to the minister during which Martínez informs him: “Driver B. Sergio Javier Ríos Esgueva (now he performs that perform along with his spouse)”. There he was figuring out the motive force contacted by Villarejo to spy on Bárcenas and his spouse, Rosalía Iglesias. In one other message from October 2013, he signifies that “the operation was profitable. All the things has been overturned (2 iPhones and an iPad) ”.

In his chat with the confessor of Fernández Díaz, the previous quantity two de Inside values ​​that these minutes “essentially entail the summons of Jorge and possibly Rajoy.” “After all nothing is farther from my need,” he clarifies. In one other dialog, with the commissioner Enrique García Castaño, Fats, additionally accused and who has testified towards him, suggests a potential settlement between attorneys and warns: “Clearly I’ll defend myself with all of the arguments and the piece will proceed to develop as a result of they are going to name Jorge (no less than)”. These messages have by no means been deleted.