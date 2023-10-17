Francisco Martínez, former Secretary of State for Security and former number two of former Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz, has launched a last-minute offensive in the Kitchen case and has pointed out the PP itself as a potential “subsidiary civil party” of the espionage operation plotted against the former popular treasurer Luis Bárcenas, from whom sensitive documentation on senior officials of the party was allegedly stolen to boycott the causes of corruption that surrounded the party. Martínez’s defense has filed an appeal against the resolution issued last Friday by the investigating magistrate Manuel García-Castellón, who decided to seat him on the bench alongside the former leadership of the Ministry of the Interior and the National Police, but who ruled out doing so. same with the political force, as the PSOE had requested, appearing as a popular accusation.

In their writing, to which EL PAÍS had access, the former Secretary of State’s lawyers admit that they know that the judge’s latest resolution “is, a priori, irreproachable”; But they add that they believe that “there are exceptional reasons” that allow them to promote this initiative. In that sense, the defense argues that there has been an “undue expulsion of the PP as a civil party.” In his opinion, it does not make sense that, according to the thesis of the accusations, the defendants “decided to spy on Bárcenas and steal sensitive information” to favor the PP, and the main beneficiary is left out of the procedure.

Sources around Martínez emphasize that it is difficult to understand that he did “everything for the PP”, but “without the PP”. In fact, the former Secretary of State’s lawyers describe it as “surprising” that no oral trial was opened against the political force, and that no accusation (“neither the Prosecutor’s Office, nor the State Attorney’s Office and, even more mysteriously, nor the family Bárcenas, PSOE and Podemos”) has requested that the party be charged as a legal entity during the investigation. Only in the end, once the investigations were concluded, did the socialists ask García-Castellón to put the party on the bench as a subsidiary civil party responsible. An option that the magistrate ruled out.

As the judge explained last week, this approach “was introduced ex novo” and it could not be accommodated. “Until this moment,” as the magistrate added in his resolution, no claim had been “directed in this sense” against the party and, following the doctrine of the Supreme Court, it “is already out of time,” taking into account that it is also carried out “without specifying the amount, nor the specific facts and actions from which said responsibility arises.”

Martínez’s lawyers recognize that, as a defense, they cannot request that a legal entity be charged, but they do raise this appeal so that the PP is placed on the bench as a subsidiary civil liability, as a lucrative participant. The former Secretary of State’s lawyers also ask that the bail of 120,000 euros imposed on his client be annulled.

Last week, García-Castellón sat on the bench for the Kitchen case to Jorge Fernández Díaz; to Francisco Martínez; Eugenio Pino, head of the National Police under the Government of Mariano Rajoy; seven commissioners and chief inspectors (such as José Manuel Villarejo); and Sergio Ríos, Bárcenas’ driver captured as a confidant by the plot.

