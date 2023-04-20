Claudia Patricia Díaz Guillén, at the extradition hearing held in Spain in 2018. Luca Piergiovanni

Claudia Díaz Guillén, former national treasurer of Venezuela, collaborator and personal nurse of Hugo Chávez, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the United States. The sentence also affects her husband, Captain Adrián Velásquez, who was head of presidential security. Both are accused of money laundering, bribery and corruption.

With this sentence, a long judicial process that began in 2018 is closed. That year the couple was located and arrested in Madrid after a request made by the Government of Venezuela itself. The current president, Nicolás Maduro, removed Díaz y Velásquez in 2013 as soon as he assumed full power in the Miraflores Palace. The couple left Venezuela in 2015 alleging political persecution by the new government apparatus that consolidated its power after the death of Chávez. The Venezuelan government’s extradition request was unsuccessful at first due to the National Court’s refusal to authorize the delivery of an accused to a country that “does not respect human rights.” However, Spain decided to respond to a subsequent request made by the United States justice.

Díaz Guillén, a non-commissioned officer in the Armed Forces and a member of the Presidential Honor Guard, studied both Nursing and Law while he was part of Chávez’s team of personal assistants, which he joined in 2003. When the former man was diagnosed with cancer , was appointed head of the National Treasury and secretary of the National Development Fund (Fonden), two highly coveted positions in which she managed enormous amounts of money when Venezuela was still experiencing years of oil bonanza.

The United States Attorney’s Office accuses Díaz and Velásquez of receiving bribes of up to 65 million dollars from businessman Raúl Gorrín, owner of the Globovisión channel, requested by the United States courts, to carry out exchange operations collecting benefits with the rate differential, in the context of the strict currency control then in force. They are also accused of several money laundering operations in Panama, other investigations also attribute the purchase of 250 gold bars -valued at more than 9.5 million dollars- through a shell company established in tax havens.

The defense of Díaz and Velásquez, who deny the charges and have pleaded not guilty, has announced that they will appeal the sentence. The Prosecutor’s Office had requested 23 years in prison for Díaz Guillén, although the court finally left it at 15 years.

