MSI CASE: MENIA, “I PROUDLY MISSINO, ABOUT RAUTI-THE RUSSIAN USELESS AND WRONG CONTROVERSY”

”It is an out of place, totally wrong and useless controversy…”. Roberto Menia, born in 1961 from Pieve di Cadore, a hard and pure ex Finiano, who grew up during the 1980s in the old MSI, now a senator of Fdi with Giorgia Meloni premier, does not deny anything of his past in the Fiamma. And he rejects the sender of the opposition’s criticisms of Pino Rauti’s daughter, Isabella, and the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, who yesterday celebrated the 76th anniversary of the birth of the party that inherited the fascist right. ”I – he claims to Adnkronos Menia, in Montecitorio ’94 to 2013, first with MSI-An then with Pdl and Fli- proudly entered Parliament as a missino. I would like to remind you that the MSI has been for many above all a training ground for life, almost for purity: many in the Movement founded by Almirante have learned values, led the most noble battles, such as the one for being Italian. I have learned all this and, I repeat, I am proud to have been there…”. ‘

‘The Italian Social Movement is and has a wholly parliamentary history, it has had the merit of keeping an entire community within the democratic enclosure, men and women who came out of an important experience, who fought for the ideals they believed in. Let’s not forget that the MSI got millions of votes… It’s a party that has always legitimately had representation in the House and the Senate. Now you can’t do anti-fascism 70 years later, otherwise I would have to remember, for example, that the former head of state Napolitano blessed the tanks in Budapest… After the MSI there was, of course, as in all the Italian political tradition -underlines the Melonian senator- is an evolution. I lived the whole season of An and today I am living the Fdi season happily”.

Menia is a river in full flow, it does not accept labels, nor criticisms, on the MSI story and reminds the left that today is attacking La Russa and Rauti also a particular episode, which has always caused a stir, namely, the collaboration of the MSI leader with the magazine ‘ La Difesa della Razza’ directed by Telesio Interlandi: ”Almirante is often mentioned because he wrote in a certain magazine… I want to remind you, however, that many others wrote on the same subject: Giorgio Bocca, Fanfani, Spadolini and Scalfari who later became the founder of the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’… I also want to remind you that Almirante and the MSI have always expressed clear words of condemnation of the racial laws and have always supported Israel and an Atlantic position”.

Case Msi: Parrini (Pd), from La Russa and Rauti obvious falsehoods

“The indignation for the words of Ignazio La Russa and Isabella Rauti on the MSI does not go away, rightly. The two representatives of the Brothers of Italy argue that the MSI was a training ground for democracy that respected the Constitution. An obvious falsehood”.

The senator of the Democratic Party, Dario Parrini, writes it on social networks. “Among the many examples that can be given, it is enough to cite a 1971 television interview in which Pino Rauti of parliamentary democracy said this: ‘We are against it in principle, for ideological reasons, because we do not believe in the equality of men. We do not we believe in universal suffrage”. This was the MSI, these were the ideas that ran through it for decades and that long nourished its dangerous contiguity with the protagonists of some of the most murky and terrible events in republican history”, underlines Parrini.

“La Russa and Rauti are celebrating something from which instead, especially by virtue of the institutional positions they now occupy, they should completely distance themselves. The decision of the general staff of Giorgia Meloni’s party to go back a long way compared to where Fini had arrived at Fiuggi in 1995 is disturbing and reflects a revanchist desire for a distorting rewrite of the past against which it is necessary to erect an insurmountable cultural, moral and serious barrier”.

