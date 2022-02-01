The organizers of the Miss USA and Miss Universe contests said Monday that they were “devastated” that former Miss USA Chesley Crest, who had always spoken about her mental health, ended her life.

In a statement, the organizers of the Miss Universe and Miss USA contests said they were “devastated by the news of the departure of Miss USA 2019 Chesley Crest.”

“She was among the most intelligent and kind people we knew, and she would light up every place she entered,” the statement added.

A New York police source confirmed on Sunday evening that Krist’s body was found around 7 am (1200 GMT) at the foot of a skyscraper on 42nd Street in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

“According to the preliminary investigation, (Christ) jumped from a high place,” the police source said, noting that her death “appears to be a suicide.”

The New York Post reported that Krist, 30, jumped from a balcony on the 29th floor of the Orion Condominium Tower where she lived.

A few hours before her murder, Krist posted a picture of her on Instagram with the caption, “I hope this day brings you comfort and peace.”

Mixed-race Krist was born in Michigan in 1991 and raised in North Carolina with a law degree.

Her mother was crowned Miss North Carolina in 2002 before Christ reached the runways and crowned Miss the same state and then Miss USA 2019 when she was 28, the largest participant to win this competition.

In the same year, she placed tenth in the Miss Universe contest.

Although she did not leave any explanation for what appears to be a suicide, the New York Times has published many texts and statements that Christ has made since 2019, in which she addressed her mental health, the pressures she faces, and the challenges of old age.