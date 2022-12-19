The woman had been suffering from an illness for some time that did not give her a chance

Goodbye to Daniel Jordan. She passed away at the age of 75 years old, after a long pathology that didn’t give him a chance, the first and only Miss Italy originally from the city of Palermo. After winning the beauty contest, which elects the most beautiful in our country every year, she had become a successful actress. The world of cinema is mourning her passing.

Daniela Giordano had won the Miss Italy contest in 1966. She had since become a very successful actress. Her debut on the big screen in 1967 took place in the film by Franco Franchi and Ciccio Ingrassia entitled “The Barbers of Sicily”.

Later we saw him as the protagonist of about forty films, above all in the seventies. In addition to Italian comedies, with sacred monsters of the cinema of our country, he also took part in western films and also in historical films.

Sicilian, Daniela Giordano wins the title in Salsomaggiore. She was the daughter of a bank official, she studied languages ​​and after her election she embarked on a career as an actress continuing to cultivate her hobby of astronomy. You have taken part in numerous films, including Play Boy, and in the television drama The Adventures of Baron Von Trenck. She resides in Palermo

This can be read on the Miss Italia website, describing the Italian actress who was the first and only woman from Palermo to win the title of queen.

World of cinema in mourning for the disappearance of Daniela Giordano

With enormous sadness we announce the passing of Miss Italy 1966 Daniela Giordano. After the victory of the sash in Salsomaggiore, she embarked on a successful film career in the seventies. We want to remember her with great affection, smiling and happy together with her fellow Misses from that year and also with our dear Enzo Mirigliani. The patron and we all gather around the family.

This is the memory of Miss Italy for Daniela Giordano.