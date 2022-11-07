Empoli Calcio, the former Minister of Sport Luca Lotti appointed new external consultant

Luca Lotti join the team of Empoli Calcio as an external consultant. The former Minister of Sport, after the exclusion of August from the lists of Pdfollowing two mandates in Parliament, he will take care of the institutional relations with the Serie A League and the Figs of the Tuscan club.

The experience that Lotti has gained in recent years in the institutional field is proven, given that from 12 December 2016 until 1 June 2018 he played the role of Minister of Sport, in addition to that of Undersecretary.

For him, this new adventure brings him “home”. Lots in fact it is from Montelupo Fiorentino, a town near Empoli. And as a young man he played in Montespertoli and Certaldo, to then train the children.

