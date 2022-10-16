The former Minister of Labor, Migration and Social Security Magdalena Valerio (Torremocha, Cáceres, 1959) will be the new president of the Council of State, after the resignation of its current head, María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, who has spent four years at the head of the government advisory body. De la Vega will now take charge of the seventh section of the Council of State, which was the position she held before exercising the presidency and which is in charge of reports on Health and Education.

Magdalena Valerio is currently a socialist deputy for Guadalajara and since February 2020 she has chaired the monitoring commission for the Agreements of the Toledo Pact. In fact, her appointment, which will take place in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, is due to a triple condition, that of being a prestigious jurist, feminist and with a deep social commitment throughout the career of she. She made it clear in this last stage of her parliamentary work with the broad consensus with which the third renewal of the Recommendations of the Toledo Pact was closed in November of that year.

Before accessing the first Government of Pedro Sánchez in June 2018, Valerio held various positions in the local and regional Administration of Castilla-La Mancha. Between 1999 and 2005 she was a councilor of the Guadalajara City Council and later second deputy mayor, in charge of the areas of Economy, Finance, Heritage and Citizen Participation, while spokesperson for the municipal group of the PSOE, to later access the Autonomous Government as a councilor of Labor and Employment. After holding this position until 2007, she moved to the Ministry of Tourism, which she held for two years. She then moved to the Public Administration and Justice portfolio, at the head of which she remained until 2010.

To these management experiences in various Administration positions, Valerio adds an already extensive parliamentary task, both in the Castilian-La Mancha Assembly and in the Cortes, where she has been a deputy for three legislatures. She remained in the Parliament of Castilla-La Mancha between 2007 and 2010, and then she was deputy secretary general and deputy spokesperson in the direction of the socialist group in Congress between 2014 and 2016.

In successive stages he was a member of the Work, Social Security and Migration Commission (currently also of Inclusion), member of the Justice Commission, of the Commission for Comprehensive Disability Policies, of the Commission for the audit of democratic quality , the fight against corruption and institutional and legal reforms and of the Mixed Commission for Relations with the Ombudsman, as well as a member of the Permanent Delegation of Congress.

a social profile

Magdalena Valerio’s profile is, therefore, markedly social, a feature that the Government has chosen at this time precisely because of its desire to project a priority sensitivity and attention to this aspect of its management. It was these characteristics that already led her to take charge of the Work portfolio in 2018, in recognition of the work she had carried out throughout her career up to that time in responsibilities linked to the world of work, Social Security and policies. social, with experience in Insalud and Imserso agencies, among others. All this has also determined that her parliamentary work has focused on the same areas, where she has shown her ability to obtain agreements.

In parallel, María Teresa Fernández de la Vega will occupy the position of permanent counselor of the Council of State that has been left vacant with her resignation for personal reasons by the Professor of Ethics at the University of Barcelona Victoria Camps.

De la Vega had one year left in his term as president of the Council of State, in which he could have continued after the next elections in the event that the PSOE remains in government. Camps’s resignation, in turn, offered the opportunity for him to ensure his permanence indefinitely in the Government’s advisory body, since the position of permanent advisor is for life.

The reports of the Council of State are not binding for the Government, but they carry a lot of weight, as is evident every time they show some discrepancy with the Executive’s projects. The governing body is the permanent commission, made up of nine members, at the head of as many sections. The progressive legal sensibility now has a clear majority in this instance, which with the presidency of Valerio and the continuity of María Teresa Fernández de la Vega is reinforced.