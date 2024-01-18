The prosecutor demanded almost 5 years in prison for Strelkov for extremist calls

The prosecutor's office requested the former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Girkin (Strelkov) a sentence of 4 years and 11 months in prison for calls for extremist activities. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Moscow City Court.

Igor Girkin (pseudonym Igor Strelkov) is a retired Russian military officer, FSB officer. In 2014, he became the first Minister of Defense of the DPR. After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, he regularly criticized the activities of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the country’s leadership. He also gave a negative assessment to the head of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The state prosecution proposed sending the defendant to a general regime colony, and also depriving him of the right to administer websites on the Internet for a period of three years.

From DPR Defense Minister to extremists

According to the prosecution, on May 25, 2022, Strelkov read on a private Internet page owned by a certain Mikhailov that military personnel of the DPR People’s Militia Corps were not provided with monetary allowances, and reposted the publication on his social networks. As a result, he was detained on July 21, 2023 as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 280 (“Public calls for extremist activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and placed in the Moscow Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.

Also, the reasons for the detention of the former Minister of Defense of the DPR are his public statements and appeals from several citizens. In December 2023, Strelkov told the court that he did not admit his guilt.

On the day of his arrest, searches were carried out in the apartment of the ex-Minister of Defense of the DPR, his wife Miroslava Reginskaya spoke about this. Then lawyer Alexander Molokhov confirmed that Strelkov was taken away for questioning in a case of extremism.

Later it turned out that the statement against Igor Strelkov was written by a former member of the Wagner PMC, Dmitry Petrovsky, who worked in a military formation as a doctor. He himself confirmed that he sent a statement to the Prosecutor General’s Office four days before the arrest, admitting that he did not know whether it was the cause of the subsequent events.

I consider Strelkov to be a “military Blinovskaya”: she collects large donations supposedly to help our guys, but does not account for the money spent. The last straw, of course, was Strelkov’s words about our President Vladimir Putin. I believe that insulting the first person of the state is a crime See also Murder Tarquinia, Angeletti's colleague: "With the boys he was more than a teacher" Dmitry Petrovskyformer doctor of PMC “Wagner”

Last year, Strelkov was also checked for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. Then he stated that he was not afraid of accusations and citizens had the right to complain about him if they considered his position to be incorrect.

Strelkov has been seen in public conflicts more than once – with Rogozin, Solovyov and Prigozhin

Based on the statements of Igor Strelkov, one can judge him as a rather harsh politician. Thus, he entered into a public confrontation with the ex-general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, who suggested that Girkin “go to the front line.” At the same time, the former Minister of Defense of the DPR received an offer to participate in a special operation as part of the Wagner PMC.

If I go to war as part of an “orchestra”, then your opinion about this interests me “less than at all” Igor Strelkovex-Minister of Defense of the DPR

Also in December 2022, Igor Strelkov challenged Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov to a debate. Then the journalist refused to enter into a debate with the former Minister of Defense of the DPR, and Strelkov called this expected.

This is a character who escaped from Donbass, who is hated in Donetsk so much that it is impossible to imagine! This fool is trying to call me to some kind of conversation. With whom? Go away Vladimir Solovievjournalist

Finally, the founder of the Wagner PMC, Evgeniy Prigozhin, spoke extremely harshly about politics (after an investigation was organized against him to discredit the RF Armed Forces), who in the past invited Strelkov to join the ranks of the formation. He stated that Igor Girkin would never again become one of the Wagnerites, since the first time he rejected the offer “like a complete coward.”

Now there is my personal opinion: a complete bastard, a talker and a useless creature Evgeny Prigozhinfounder of PMC “Wagner”

The reason for checking Strelkov for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces was the videos of the former Donbass military leader, in which he insulted representatives of the Russian government and accused the country’s leadership of the fact that Russia’s full-scale military operations in Ukraine did not begin in 2014.