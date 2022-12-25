Franco Frattini, current president of the council of state, died yesterday evening, linked to the world of sport for having been president of the Sports Guarantee College at CONI, awarded the Olympic Gold Collar of the International Olympic Committee and president of the Commission National Ski Schools and Instructors at the Italian Winter Sports Federation. . A few months ago, President Flavio Roda awarded him the title of honorary instructor. He was 65 years old.

Berlusconi

A parliamentarian, member of Forza Italia and Popolo della Libertà, with Silvio Berlusconi as prime minister, Frattini was foreign minister twice: first in the years 2002-04 and then in the years 2008-11. The last assignment, the presidency of the state council, was entrusted to him on 14 January. In those days, his name had also entered the debate on the choice of the new president of the Republic, before the political forces converged on the reappointment of Sergio Mattarella. “Franco Frattini – Berlusconi wrote in a post on social media – was a true servant of the State: in Italy and abroad where he was appreciated by all for the competence with which he carried out the role of European Commissioner and then of Minister of Foreign Affairs. I will always remember his great ability to face complex problems with a smile, to feel at ease in every role and the esteem he sowed. I will miss him as well as all the people who have had the good fortune to be able to collaborate with he”.