Seven years after its great return to Formula 1, Honda has succeeded in what sounds like a feat: designing and putting on track an engine that is enabling the Red Bull to put Mercedes in serious difficulty, the undisputed dominator of the Circus in past seasons. Second Chris Wright, the engineer who, within the racing division of the Japanese company, takes care of the Power Unit and follows in first person the Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly, it’s all thanks to the Japanese mentality and working method.

Wright joined Honda from Mercedes in 2016, a year after the Tokyo home’s return to F1. “We still weren’t clear on how to set up a winning project – revealed the British engineer in an official note -. I was amazed and fascinated by the tenacity of the Honda men in 2015, I watched them fight race after race and I realized that I could make an important contribution to their cause. So, in 2016 I joined the team. My Japanese colleagues immediately proved to be very kind and helpful, they were curious, they wanted to know where our opponents were, to know every development “.

“The main problem was the lack of power and reliability – Wright recalls -. We have worked with great passion and dedication on both of these aspects and it is surprising how quickly, all together, we have managed to improve. We have reached a level that is difficult for other teams to achieve. Another thing that impressed me is how frequent and quick the corrections were made. I was convinced that much more time was needed to make the engine more performing, and instead we were able to forge ahead, making our work easier for the future “.