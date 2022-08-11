The case of the former mayor of Vladivostok Gumenyuk, accused of taking bribes, was sent to court

Former mayor of Vladivostok Oleg Gumenyuk will stand trial for bribes worth tens of millions of rubles. About this on Thursday, August 11, informs regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The investigating authorities completed the investigation of the criminal case under Article 290 (“Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and sent it to court. According to investigators, the defendant was the director of the economic department of the regional administration for a long time and received bribes from his acquaintance, who managed commercial construction organizations.

In the period from December 2018 to February 2021, as mayor of the city of Vladivostok, he received bribes in the form of money through the same acquaintance who acted as an intermediary from representatives of the Necropolis MBU for general patronage and connivance in the provision of funeral services.

The investigation calculated the amounts that Gumenyuk illegally received in various positions: as the director of a budgetary institution, he received 6.9 million rubles, and as the head of the administration of Vladivostok – 31.2 million rubles.

In the spring of last year, Gumenyuk announced his resignation after the advice of Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, who told Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako that it was necessary to find a person for the post of mayor, “who, with his energy, his efficiency as a manager, can change Vladivostok for the better.”