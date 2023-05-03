Tijuana Baja California.- Librado Vizcaíno Alvarez, former mayor of Tonaya, Jalisco, was shot to death presumably after a discussion caused by a traffic incident with another motorist heading to the Tijuana airport.

Baja California authorities reported that on Monday night the former official was driving a recent model black Honda pickup along the highway to the airport, accompanied by his two children and collided his unit with a car.

The occupants of the other vehicle got out of the unit and they began to argue with the former mayor until one of them pulled out a gun and began shooting at him.

His children intervened and with a knife they subjected the murdererwhile his companion escaped on foot from the place.

Red Cross personnel went to the site and tried to revive the former official, but the bullet wounds he suffered in the chest took his life.