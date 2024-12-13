Jose Luis (78) reached ‘First Dates‘knowing very well who he wanted to find. He loves women, but ten years after his wife’s death he aspires to find a life partner. «The pretty ones and the not so pretty ones, I look for other values ​​due to my age. “I seek serenity.” In addition to being a former mayor of Ourense, the bachelor has practiced law for more than 50 years, so what is a lawyer going to ask for? “Well, a woman who has sense,” he joked. Carlos Sobera.

The cupid of the ‘dating show’ believed he had found the right person for Jose Luis. It was about Isabel (70), a retired civil servant living in Gijón, who described herself as judicious and eager to learn. “I like to share with others and learn from others,” he said in his presentation.

But Sobera and the dating show team’s plans did not go as planned. The first impression was not very flattering, especially on her part: physically he did not attract her attention, “I see him a little older,” she said. He didn’t feel a crush on José Luis either, but he was open to getting to know her, believing that “she has other values ​​than beauty.”

The evening did not improve. At the table, Isabel He warned him that he had a hearing disability. To which he replied, very incorrectly in the woman’s opinion, that “I have it too, I have a hearing aid.” «He has not empathized with me at all. Do you need me to speak louder? Do you need me to express myself in some way? Nothing…” she complained.









Isabel stops José Luis

Jose Luis He was in charge of ending any possibility of conquering Isabel precisely by trying to sell himself. “I am pleasant, cultured, a lover of nature, I really like poetry,” he noted. Without giving the option to Isabel After answering, he began to recite some verses. «It’s fine, but it didn’t matter. First you have to be interested in the person and give them their value. “She hasn’t even asked me if I like poetry,” who was beginning to seem annoyed by her date’s egocentric attitude.

The Galician monopolized the conversation so much that the single woman was barely able to make herself known to her suitor. «I think he is a person who manifests himself as he always is, and I recognize this type of people. They are very egocentric. “I’m not talking about bad people, they are good people, but everything focuses on their world,” she vented at the slightest opportunity before the program’s cameras.

To top it off, Jose Luis He tried to kiss her in the privacy room of the restaurant. Something that she totally rejected, despite the bachelor’s insistence.

José Luis and Isabel during their date



Four





At the time of the final decision, the man from Ourense demonstrated that he had not grasped the disappointment of his date and was willing to continue getting to know her. She, as expected, did not want to. «As friends we can meet perfectly and have a cider, but not as a couple. I don’t feel fit. You have a very personal personality, excuse the redundancy, and I kind of don’t see a way to fit in. You’ve barely let me speak. “You have talked a lot about your world and mine a little less,” argued the single woman.

Bounced before the pumpkins, Jose Luiss ended the evening with a clear warning. «What I am going to make clear to you is that I will not call you. You will have to take the step because if you say that you would not have a second date, I am not a beggar of love.