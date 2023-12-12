Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 8:31 p.m.



The appointment of Mariola Guevara as the new Government delegate in the Region of Murcia was not the only one approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers and carried out by a woman from Murcia. Within the Ministry of Youth and Children, one of those occupied by Sumar leaders, in this case by the federal spokesperson for IU, Sira Rego, another Murcian woman will from today be responsible for the Spanish Youth Institute (Injuve).

This is Margarita del Cisne Guerrero Calderón, an IU leader who was a councilor in the Murcia City Council between 2015 and 2019 for the Cambiemos Murcia coalition. Ecuadorian by birth but Murcian by adoption, Guerrero was the first migrant to occupy a seat in the Murcian corporation.

According to the reference of the Council of Ministers, the new general director of Injuve graduated in Food Science and Technology from the University of Murcia in 2016 and held the vice presidency of Political Advocacy of the Spanish Youth Council between September 2020 and October 2022, where she developed work coordination functions for the preparation of the 'Youth Strategy 2030', of the EU initiative 'European Union Dialogue with Youth' and was responsible for feminisms, LGTBI, migrations and disabilities.

She is the author of the presentation of the book 'Youth associations in democratic Spain', by Francisco Manuel Reverte Martínez (2021) and the article 'Violence in immigrant women. State of the art and proposals for the future', in the edition 'Gender violence in youth. The thousand faces of sexist violence in the young population', from the Youth Studies Magazine of Injuve.