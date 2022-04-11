The former mayor of Linares, Juan Fernández, during the trial for embezzlement.

The former socialist mayor of Linares (Jaén, 56,525 inhabitants) from 1999 to 2019, Juan Fernández, has been sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years of absolute disqualification for a crime of embezzlement of public funds. In addition, as civil liability, he must return the 125,377 euros that he received for seven years as a monthly allowance that he unilaterally granted himself.

The Provincial Court of Jaén determines in the ruling the “economic damage” for the Linares City Council for the monthly allowance that Fernández received between 2011 and 2017. It was, precisely, the time of greatest economic recession in Linares, which in 2011 certified the closure of the Santana Motor car factory and which in recent years became the Spanish city with the largest population of 20,000 inhabitants with the highest unemployment rate (over 30% in general and over 50% in youth unemployment).

“During the time he served as spokesman [del PSOE]abusing the trust deposited, the defendant appropriated, without being legally authorized and without the knowledge or consent of the socialist group, and for his own benefit, a monthly amount of 1,700 euros, in cash, by issuing bank checks (…) that were nourished exclusively from the economic endowment received from the City Council adopted by plenary agreement at the beginning of each of the municipal legislatures, approximately 50,000 euros per year, which could not be used to pay staff salaries”, is indicated in the judgment of the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Jaén after the popular jury already declared the guilt of Juan Fernández.

The court has, however, applied the aggravated subtype of article 432 of the Penal Code that regulates the misappropriation of public funds, understanding that the former Linares mayor incurred in especially serious embezzlement due to “the value of the amounts stolen and the damage or hindrance produced for public service. In addition, it is recalled that the Court of Auditors established that this allocation was of a final type for the maintenance and operation of the municipal group and, therefore, it cannot be used for something other than that purpose, and obviously requires justification and control. , something that in this case has not occurred.

During the trial held last month, Fernández acknowledged that he received this allowance monthly, something that he came to justify “because it was costing him money for so many trips to Madrid.” However, the different witnesses denied having been aware of that salary that Fernández attributed to himself as a complement to the one he already received for his status as mayor. Manuel Rodríguez Méndez, who was mayor from 1991 to 1995, declared that he never received payment as a spokesperson and that there was never any agreement to charge for holding the position of spokesperson.

“something embarrassing”

Fernández, who is currently a councilor for the Linares Primero formation that he himself created after being expelled from the PSOE, has received the sentence of the Provincial Court with astonishment. “What they have done to me is something shameful”, he exclaimed, after considering the arguments that the court has taken into account to dictate the ruling as “false and misunderstood”. The former mayor has anticipated that he will appeal to the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) and has added that he is even willing to go to the International Court in The Hague. During the trial, his defense asked that the minimum sentence be applied and that the confession, the partial declaration of the money and the undue delays in the process be taken into account as mitigating factors. In addition, the popular jury ruled by five votes in favor and four against) in favor of proposing the Government the partial pardon of the sentence, as stated in the sentence.

The sentence against the former councilor of Linares comes at a time of great political tension in the city. This week a month has passed since a judge ordered the precautionary suspension of the plenary session to debate the motion of censure against the current municipal government of Cs and PP. The Contentious-Administrative Court Number 2 of Jaén justified this precautionary suspension of the plenary until the “special circumstances” in which two socialist councilors are found that could affect the condition and the exercise of the vote and therefore the validity are investigated. of the vote and agreement of the motion of censure.

The PSOE, which is the party that has presented the motion of censure with the support of IU and the independent party CILU, assures that it has already duly accredited the legal situation of these two mayors. In addition, during a recent municipal plenary session, two councilors from the government team distanced themselves from the mayor’s proposal, Raúl Caro, from Cs, to fail the two socialist councilors. Therefore, the municipality of Linares, installed for years in a serious social and economic crisis, is now facing an acute and uncertain political crisis.