The cascade of appointments of the new Catalan government continued this Tuesday with the announcement that the socialist Núria Marín (L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, 60 years old) will be the Generalitat’s delegate in Madrid. The former mayor of the second city of Catalonia was currently a senator by regional appointment and has also been president of Salvador Illa’s party and replaces the Republican Joan Capdevila. Another of the key appointments that will be approved at the weekly meeting of the Catalan Executive is that of the Secretary of the Media, which will be occupied by the journalist Carles Escolà.

Marín was mayor of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat for more than 16 years, the first four with an absolute majority but always with results far superior to those of her rivals. She replaced Celestino Corbacho, the other historic socialist mayor of the Barcelona town who was in office for 14 years and with whom she had a complex relationship. Corbacho, after serving as Minister of Labour, ended up getting closer to the orbit of Ciudadanos.

The mayor of one of the socialist strongholds par excellence was also president of the Barcelona Provincial Council between 2019 and 2023. She was subsequently proposed by the PSC to be a senator by regional appointment. Marín comes from one of the most powerful groups of Catalan socialists and thus becomes the first senior official within the Executive who comes from that family of the formation.

The Catalan government is also planning to appoint journalist Carles Escolà (Barcelona, ​​1969) as the new Secretary of Media for the Generalitat at its meeting today. Since last March, the journalist has been EFE’s general delegate in Catalonia, where he has worked for the past 23 years, first as an editor, then as head of Politics and since 2011 as editor-in-chief.

He was also EFE’s delegate in New York between 2018 and 2020, from where he reported, among other issues, on the evolution of the financial markets, the toughest months of the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests and the Manhattan riots, as well as everything related to the UN and its international General Assembly meetings. He graduated with a Master’s Degree in Journalism from UAM-El País (1998).

