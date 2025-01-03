Agustín González (PP) has been former mayor of Jaén since yesterday. A motion of censure endorsed by the first vice president and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, and “muñida” by the president of the GovernmentPedro Sánchez, placed Julio Millán (PSOE) at the head of the mayor’s office, in a maneuver that the former councilor frames within the alleged socialist “reconquest” of Andalusia.

In Thursday’s plenary session, the 14 votes of the PSOE and the localist party Jaén Deserves More (JMM) They evicted González from the position he had held since the 2023 municipal elections with the support, precisely, of that formation linked to the Emptied Spain movement. Although JMM had been “threatening” for months to break up and turn the mayor’s office towards the PSOE, the agreement finally came “without prior notice and with nocturnality and treachery» and in a national rather than local key.

«This motion of censure is not understood, unless there are other interests. Logically, the real author of this motion of censure is the President of the Government himself. In fact, the PSOE has described the city as a red point necessary to begin the reconquest of Andalusia. But come on, Jaén is certainly not going to be Pedro Sánchez’s Covadonga but rather his political tomb», González stated this Friday in an interview on esRadio.

In his statements less than 24 hours after the movement of seats in the Jaén City Council, the former mayor has influenced the political interests behind the socialist operation. Not in vain, until yesterday, the eight provincial capitals had a mayor from the PP and the Junta de Andalucía, historically in the hands of the PSOE, is headed by the popular Juanma Moreno.









In an interview on ABC, González reiterated that this motion of censure, which was successful yesterday, is part of a “national strategy of the Socialist Party of Pedro Sánchez and that, of course, it does not seek the interest of Jaén or the citizens, but rather “it seeks the interests merely of the president.” He maintained that position this Friday, now outside the mayor’s office, when he once again insisted on the substance of the agreement between the PSOE and JMM, which is none other than – he pointed out – that “partisan interest on the part of Pedro Sánchez».

These negotiations, as detailed in this newspaper, began at the beginning of the year, “in February or March”, although that “threat” did not come to fruition then and the PP ruled out the possibility of a motion of censure, which finally has occurred. “Now, it has been without prior notice, with nocturnality and treachery, because it has been an agreement that has not even been previously communicated to me as mayor,” he explained on esRadio.

Debt refinancing

“There has been no justification or a specific cause, not even several causes,” he criticized, while reproaching Jaén Merece Más, which at the time signed an agreement with the PP before a notary, for going from a document with 101 measures (“70% fulfilled and executed,” González assured) “to an agreement of 14 generic and ambiguous measures.”

The pact is based on debt restructuring, dations in payment of municipal properties to pay amortizations, reform of payment terms and reduction of interest on 600 million debt that they have Jaén in a bankruptcy that prevents it from having a budget for seven years. «It is a refinancing of the debt that we, last summer, requested a meeting with Minister Montero and not only did she receive us, but we were also received by a general director, who told us that this refinancing was technically impossible. Today, it is not only politically possible, but also technically, which is more serious,” he denounced.