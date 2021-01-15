The Provincial Court acquits the former mayor of Águilas, Juan Ramírez, and a municipal official of two crimes of continuous environmental trespass of which they had been accused of noise nuisance during the months of July and August of the years 2009 and 2010 revealed by a couple in an urbanization of Calabardina (Águilas), where several catering establishments and popular festivals or festivals were held.

The Chamber does not appreciate in the conduct of the civil servant, head of the municipal service, a conscious attitude of infringing the current administrative legislation, nor that “their motives, whether wrong or not, are unrelated to any reasonable interpretation of administrative regulations.” As for the mayor, the magistrates consider that there is no evidence in the cause that he was aware, before leaving his post in the first half of 2011, of the problems that had been generated in relation to these neighborhood festivals. And, likewise, they point out that there is no proof that “any action contrary to the Law was being promoted by the mayor or some other municipal office, by action or omission, in relation to the records of noise measurements by the Police. Local of Águilas ».

In its justification, the sentence indicates, on the one hand, the lack of correct taking of the measurements, and the impossible differentiation, therefore, of the sounds coming from a focus of activity in front of the others; also alluding to the existence of an electric generator in the home “which could well have affected the noise measurements made inside the home.”

On the other hand, considering this partial and insufficient evidence, and after analyzing whether the conduct, or omissions, of either of the two defendants deserve criminal sanction, above the possible administrative irregularities that may have occurred, it emphasizes that «it cannot be concluded that the mayor even had proof reliable of the problem that the noise inspection records and the appearances- ‘complaints’ »of those affected.

And with regard to the official, whose statement in the oral proceedings, as stated in the resolution, has impressed the magistrates by her forcefulness and sincerity “evidencing for this Chamber a clear sense of verisimilitude”, the Hearing considers that his performance “in no way falls within the arbitrariness, not explicable through plausible interpretations and applications of the legal system (wrong or not, but possible) »

Finally, it is emphasized in the sentence that not all municipal activity was due to ignorance of the complaints and requests of the marriage; and that, on the contrary, on several occasions the premises and their licenses were reported in detail, and even two disciplinary proceedings were opened, adopting precautionary measures in some cases. The sentence is not final, and there is an appeal against it before the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.