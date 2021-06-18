Today, Friday, former Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz refused to comply with a judicial decision that had been taken against him weeks ago.

The decision, issued by an anti-corruption judge, requires the former president to sign three times a week at the Anti-Economic Crimes Police Station in the capital, Nouakchott.

Ould Abdel Aziz is being prosecuted on charges of corruption and illicit enrichment, and is subsequently subject to strict judicial oversight.

Ould Abdel Aziz returned to his home after he was walking to the police headquarters to sign, because there were dozens of policemen around him and they prevented his escorts from walking next to him on the road.

The former president considered the police’s behavior as “blackmail” and an attempt to restrict him and confiscate his freedom to walk with whomever he wanted.

This is the first time that Ould Abdel Aziz has refrained from complying with the judge’s decision obligating him to personally sign with the police after he was placed last March under strict judicial supervision and charged with corruption during his rule from 2009 to 2019.

The former president said, in his account on the “Facebook” website, that the security department dispatched four individuals to him today, carrying a warning in a threatening and blackmail tone.

Ould Abdel Aziz said that the message of the security department included allowing him only two escorts, and not accepting the crowds that gathered around him on the street as he walked to the police station to sign.

Ould Abdel Aziz asserted that the security department announced to him its intention to intervene to disperse the crowds by force, describing this as a “blackmail” of him, “which they can inflict harm on the citizens who spontaneously express my support in the face of the systematic targeting of me.”