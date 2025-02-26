Ion Aramendi interrupted the gala of GH Dúo to present the new confirmed contestant to Survivors 2025and what would be the Tenth confirmed for the new edition of the most extreme adventure of Telecinco.

“Hello, I am Samya AghBalou! “, The new contestant was presented.” I announced in a very recognized kitchen contest, “he explained, since he participated in Masterchef 12where it was one of the great protagonists.

The creator of “Group of foxes” of the talent RTVE culinary arrived with a clear objective to Mediaset Island: “I come to give all the spark and cane possible. I come to give everything. ”

Users of Social networks took very well and with a lot of surprise Samya’s confirmation for Survivors. “She is a queen, winner already” or “is going to lite a lot” were some of the publications that were read in X.

Samya joins to the cast formeduntil now, by: Álvaro Escassi, Beatriz Rico, Álex Adóver, Joshua Velázquez, Laura Cuevas, Almácor, Pelayo Díaz and Makoke.