Following the Hamas attack on Israel, the country plunged into collective hysteria, with hundreds of arrests across various sectors of Arab society. The former chairman of the United Arab List party in the Israeli Knesset, Ibrahim Sarsour, told Izvestia about this.

“The executive branch acts as a spearhead for radicalism and racism, deepening hostility between Jews and Palestinians in Israel and beyond. Thus, the legislative branch, in which the right and the center compete, limits freedom of speech. The judiciary has become an instrument of oppression of dissent, especially in light of the war,” Sarsour said.

According to him, Israeli police are carrying out hundreds of arrests of various sectors of Arab society because of their solidarity with the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

“The Israeli Adalah Human Rights Law Center identified 96 cases of illegal measures against Arab students in higher education institutions. They are accused of supporting terrorism due to publications in which they express their sympathy for the civilian victims of the Gaza Strip. Overall, the number of people detained and suspended from work and school is growing every day,” he said.

Read more in Ibrahim Sarsour’s exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“Majority supports Israeli war crimes in Gaza Strip”