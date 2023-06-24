The former mayor of Culiacán, Alejo Valenzuela López, was found burned inside his house, located in a private one in Culiacán.

According to a relative of the victim, who made the discovery of the body, they had been looking for him since last Thursday when he went to dinner at a restaurant and did not return home.

It was today, at approximately 5:00 p.m., that the family member went to his home, located in Rincón Alameda, and found him on the bed in his room, presumably burned to death.

After the discovery, he notified the authorities, who are at the scene.