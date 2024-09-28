The father of the king of Spain, who was king of Spain himself, says that his father, who never was, always advised him not to write memoirs: “Kings do not confess,” he says he told him, “and even less so. in public”. But the king’s father did not pay attention to his father: now he says that he feels that “his history is being stolen” and that is why he intends to “confess.” The verb is a good joke: in the Catholic tradition of the Bourbons, people confess when they commit what they call sins – things they should not.

In any case, the king’s father never paid much attention to his father. Don Juan also tried to stop him from going to live with the dictator to one day take his place – Franco’s, his own – and there the young man went. The king’s former father remains a rebel, so now a French publisher announces that it will publish the story of his life as soon as 2025 begins. As Bourbon as he is, it is curious that he remembers in Gabacho. There are those who say that there is no worse exile than the one that banishes memory: the one that changes the language of the events of your life. But this story is long and begins, one might say, in Bolivia, where languages ​​are confused, more than half a century ago.

On April 20, 1967, a twenty-something blonde, pretty, and French man is arrested in Muyupampa, a lost town in the Bolivian jungle, along with a more ugly Argentine, by a detachment of local Green Berets and their American CIA bosses. The Frenchman’s name was Régis Debray, he was 26 years old and had an impeccable pedigree: raised in the richest neighborhood of Paris, he had gone to the best schools and faculties, he had excelled in all of them, he had become a communist and, at the beginning of that year, the book that everyone was talking about was published in France: Revolution in the revolution? Armed struggle and political struggle in Latin Americaan intense defense of the rural guerrilla as a form of construction of socialism. Months before, on a visit to Havana, Fidel Castro asked him if he did not want to join Ernesto Guevara, who was then preparing a guerrilla in the depths of Bolivia; Debray wanted.

And there he went and spent a few months in the jungle training secretly with the other guerrillas. He suffered, he became desperate. So much so that, that April, Guevara told him that he better leave and sent him with the Argentine, Ciro Bustos, to try to reach a city and sneak away. They didn’t make it. When they were detained in Muyupampa, Debray said he was a journalist; The CIA agents did not believe him and continued beating him. We will never know what really happened in those days. Castro and his officials always said that Debray endured bravely and only after a week confirmed what his captors said they knew: that Ernesto Guevara de la Serna (a) Che, the most famous guerrilla, was in those jungles. But Aleida Guevara, his eldest daughter, maintained that it was the Frenchman who handed over her father. One of his Bolivian captors would say many years later that “we didn’t need to torture Debray to get him to talk; “He was so afraid that when we blew into his eyes he started to cry.” Shortly before he had written, heroic on paper, that “to win we must accept, on principle, that life is not the supreme good of the revolutionary.”

The Bolivian military, contrary to their custom, did not kill him or disappear: international pressure was very strong. He was tried in a small town whose name suddenly became famous: there in Camiri the protest of the global left, led by Jean-Paul Sartre, and the French officer, led by General De Gaulle, a friend of his mother, managed to prevent him from either They would condemn him to the wall but to 30 years in prison. (It was November ’67: by then Guevara had already been dead for a month, murdered by a Bolivian soldier, and his guerrilla had disbanded. Debray’s prison became uncomfortable. In 1970, after another coup, a new Bolivian president, General Torres , he negotiated with France for his release in exchange for weapons and military transports – which the French never sent him.)

Régis Debray emerged from his prison thin, famous and married: there he had married, on February 14, 1968, Elizabeth Burgos, a Venezuelan activist and anthropologist, daughter of a family of landowners, dark-skinned, with powerful features: the wedding was the condition they placed on them to allow them “hygienic visits.” Beyond the suspicions that always surrounded him, Debray had become a great character on the left. The following year Salvador Allende and Pablo Neruda received him in Santiago as a hero; He, meanwhile, collaborated in the frustrated kidnapping of Klaus Barbie, a Nazi leader who had taken refuge in Bolivia, to try him in France.

Upon their return to Paris, the Debray couple stayed at the home of Simone Signoret and Yves Montand, great figures of cinema, music and the left. In 1976 their only daughter, Laurence, was born. Now parents, Debray and Burgos maintained an open, entangled couple and continued fighting for the world: in 1979, for example, he participated “as an observer” in the Sandinista victory in Nicaragua. And in 1981, when socialism won the French presidential elections for the first time, François Mitterrand appointed him his advisor on international relations.

Laurence Debray grew up among privileges – although at home he didn’t drink Coca-Cola or wear jeans. His godfather, the celebrated Chilean painter Roberto Matta, gave him a painting on every birthday; her godmother, Simone Signoret, took her around the great Parisian world; Jane Fonda or Jean-Luc Godard could appear in her living room, but her parents hid their history from her. She will say, much later, that she only began to know her when she was ten years old, when someone during recess at her school yelled at her “daughter of terrorists” or something like that.

Laurence wanted to be anything but that. She studied history and literature at the Sorbonne, economics at the London School of Economics and the Haute École de Commerce in Paris and, now perfectly trained, she went to work on Wall Street. Then she married the son of a famous minister of the French right, Servan-Schreiber, had two children, and began to write. He had, like anyone, his philias and his phobias. But above all she admired the king of Spain: the man was also blond, contemporary and so different from her father, and she had his portrait pinned to the wall. His first book –Juan Carlos of Spain2013– is a very kind biography of that man who was said to be “beautiful like a Hollywood actor”: Monsieur Bourbon, still king.

Years later, Laurence Debray published a book called Daughter of revolutionaries and it was a reckoning with dad and mom, an explosion of jealousy for the cause, of moral reproaches. There is a tradition of children of leftists becoming seriously right-wing; Perhaps the opposite will return in a few years: it is not easy to be the son of a mother and a father. She always said that she did not understand her people and that, on the other hand, she understood very well with that father of a nation who seemed not to understand her. In 2022 he published another book, more plaintive, more enthralled, about man: my fallen king. And now it has become your negatehis ghost writerhis hidden pen. It seems clear that it was she who shaped the words of her idol in these memoirs that will be titled Reconciliationin French in the original. For this reason, she spent long periods in Abu Dhabi – “accompanied by her husband”, the chronicles clarify – listening to the man.

That the former king of Spain publishes his memoirs in French will undoubtedly provoke patriotic reactions: Pepe Botellas continues shooting, Goya paints him better and better. That he told them to a fan who is not going to question him causes the sadness of seeing a man in retreat, one who never tolerated being contradicted and no longer knows how to do so. That the fan is a French lady who changed her father – a failed king is always more chic, more reassuring than a failed revolutionary – is, perhaps, the best part of the story.