Francesco Renzi, son of former Premier Matteo Renzi and player of the Juventus spring for two seasons between 2018 and 2020, he is a new footballer of the Poggibonsi, formation that plays in group E of Series D. After starting the 2021/22 season at Pistoiese in Serie C, Renzi Jr went down to D to find more space for lawn. Here for him 3 goals in 17 appearances. Now this new adventure with the Poggibonsi shirt.