Szczesny, ‘Barcelona? It would be disrespectful not to consider this option’

“I have a lot of respect for the history of Barcelona: is one of the best clubs in the world. I understand the difficult situation that has arisen after theTer Stegen’s injury and I think it would be disrespectful of me not to consider this option.” Thus the former Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesnyto the microphone of ‘Sport.es’ who reached him in Marbella where he is with his family, regarding his arrival at Barcelona, ​​despite having announced his retirement a month ago.

Szczesny to Barcelona, ​​medical and contract signing

According to the Polish portal Meczyki.pl the agreement between the 34 year old goalkeeper and the Blaugrana club would have been found and Szczesny in the next few hours he will undergo medical examinations and sign the contract with the BarcelonaThe Blaugrana club found themselves in an emergency situation after Ter Stegen’s injury, which will keep him out for the rest of the season.