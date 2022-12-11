Appointed by president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, senator-elect Flávio Dino (PSB) has as his objective at the head of the portfolio what he and PT members classify as “debolsonarizing” the Federal Police ( PF) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF). In addition to the already explicit disposition to revoke decrees on weapons signed by the current government.

Even before being confirmed in office, the day before yesterday, Dino, 54, was already speaking and acting as a minister. The main focus is the PRF, which has been militarizing for over ten years – its training courses are increasingly aligned with the ostensible policing of the Military Police (PM) and the Army itself. The corporation’s leadership was notable for the ‘Bolsonarization’ in the current government and during the elections.

The general director, Silvinei Vasques, asked for votes for the president during the campaign. And he became investigated on suspicion of interfering in the electoral process when vehicles intensified inspections of vehicles, especially in the Northeast, a Lula stronghold, during the second round.

In the PF, the future minister will also have the task of dealing with internal pressure from PT and allies in case operations reach government politicians. This is one of the reasons, for example, for the PT’s internal criticism of former minister José Eduardo Cardozo.

For petistas, Cardozo did not strive to contain Operation Lava Jato, which reached the most important cadres of the party and took Lula to prison. At the height of Lava Jato, Dino defended, in an interview with The Intercept website, that the left should not give up on taking up anti-corruption agendas, and, despite being critical of Sérgio Moro and prosecutors, he recognized that the investigation revealed a large scheme of deviations.

O Estadão found that delegates will try to placate corporate demands such as establishing a mandate for the director general of the PF, expanding the budget to 2023, and salary recompositions.

In addition to being the main spokesperson for the transition group on matters of Justice, Dino immersed himself in articulations in the Senate shortly after the elections gave victory to Lula. The senator-elect made an effort for the Senate to postpone President Jair Bolsonaro’s nominations to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), to regulatory agencies and embassies. He was frustrated on all these fronts and did not gain expressive support even among PT senators.

VACANCY. Part of the plan involved securing the Judiciary lists so that Lula could change one of the two Bolsonaro nominees and replace him with his friend, federal judge Ney Bello, former adviser to Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court.

But, as the senator himself told the Estadão, the “debate in the Senate is bigger than just the vacancies in Justice”. “There are regulatory agencies, embassies, etc.” The strategy was also frustrated, and the Senate approved dozens of Bolsonaro’s names for positions in these bodies. They will serve a term of up to four years.

A lawyer by training, Dino was a federal judge in Maranhão and chaired the category association. To this day he maintains a relationship with the togados. He was director of the Instituto de Direito Brasiliense, a college founded by Gilmar Mendes, and is the brother of Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Nicolao Dino – who was recently on the lists of the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR) for the position of Attorney General of the Republic . Lately, Lula has not indicated whether or not he would choose Augusto Aras’s successor from the triple list. Dino is an interlocutor so that this criterion is not discarded, as advocated by Lula’s allies.

He was elected for the first time in 2006 as a federal deputy for the PCdoB of Maranhão, and went through the presidency of Embratur in the Dilma Rousseff government. Opponent of the Sarney family, he became governor in 2014. Four years later he was re-elected. In the last dispute, he migrated to the PSB and won a seat in the Senate.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

