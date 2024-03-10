He was one of the main allies of Daniel Ortega, the Sandinista leader who has governed Nicaragua since 2007, and is now one of those who were declared by the leftist dictator as a “traitor to the country”.

Rafael Solís Cerda, a former judge who currently lives in Costa Rica, after breaking with the Ortega regime in January 2019, denouncing the “state of terror” that the Sandinista dictator imposed on the population, who took to the streets in 2018 against the his government, now faces the burden of being considered an opponent of the one who was once his friend.

The former judge, who was also a guerrilla, deputy and ambassador, has become in recent years one of the most emblematic opponents of Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo. After being declared by the Sandinista dictator as a “traitor to the country”, he lost his nationality and had almost all of his assets that were in the country confiscated by the regime.

Recently, Nicaraguan independent media reported that Ortega's police had expelled his mother, Rafaela Cerda, 93, from the house where she lived. Witnesses to the act spoke anonymously that the elderly woman could not even take her medications and had to leave the place with only the clothes on her back. Authorities of the Sandinista dictatorship also confiscated homes and buildings belonging to other members of his family, in an attempt to further intimidate the former judge.

Before “rebelling” against Ortega, Cerda was a faithful ally of the dictator. While he was at the Nicaraguan Supreme Court of Justice, the country's highest judicial body, he was considered the dictator's right-hand man in the Judiciary. The former judge was also involved in the ruling that eliminated the limits on presidential re-election in Nicaragua in 2009 and was best man at Ortega's wedding to Murillo in 2005.

Cerda was born on July 25, 1953 in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. He comes from a Catholic family that owned many assets in the capital. Currently, most of his family's assets have already been confiscated by Ortega.

The former judge has a law degree from the Central American University (UCA), which last year was confiscated by Ortega and transformed into an indoctrination center.

His journey with the Sandinistas began in the 1970s, when he joined the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) guerrillas, fighting the forces of Anastasio Somoza Debayle in Managua. It was at this time that he met and became close to Ortega, who was one of the commanders of the revolution.

After the victory of the Sandinistas, Cerda joined the Sandinista Popular Army (EPS) and, shortly thereafter, was appointed by the National Reconstruction Government Board as ambassador of Nicaragua to the United States.

As time passed, Cerda returned to his home country, where he ran for the position of deputy for the FSLN. His campaign was successful and he was elected to the Nicaraguan parliament. Cerda was first secretary of the National Assembly from 1985 to 1990, a period in which the current Nicaraguan Constitution was approved by parliament.

In 1990, he was re-elected as a deputy in the National Assembly. In 2000, he was appointed magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, a position he would hold until 2019. During this period, he stood out for his loyalty to Ortega, who returned to the presidency in 2007, after winning the elections.

It was Cerda who wrote the sentence of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, in 2009, which declared inapplicable article 147 of the Constitution, which prohibited consecutive re-election and limited the number of presidential terms to two. This decision paved the way for Ortega to run again in 2011, where he won and remained in power.

Considered one of the most powerful and influential men in Sandinismo, Cerda was also a personal friend of Ortega and Murillo, which is why he was best man at their wedding. He participated in official events and ceremonies alongside the presidential couple, and was seen as a defender of the Ortega-Murillo family's interests in the Judiciary.

“I'm here at [Suprema] Cut to defend the interests of the Sandinista Front”, he said.

The relationship of “trust and complicity” between Cerda and Ortega broke down in 2019, when the former judge surprised the country and resigned from the Supreme Court and his duties in the FSLN. The act took place amid the political and social crisis that had begun in 2018, with protests against Ortega.

Going into exile in Costa Rica, the former friend of the Sandinista dictator released a letter in which he accused his former boss of imposing a “state of terror” in the country, of inventing “absurd accusations” against the protesters, of using force irrationally against the population, to install and consolidate a “dictatorship with the characteristics of an absolute monarchy” and to lead the country into a “civil war”.

At that moment Cerda said that he was “neither a coward nor a traitor”, but that he “acted out of conscience and principles”, stating that there was no attempted coup d'état in the country nor external aggression, as Ortega claimed, but rather a “rebellion legitimate popular movement against a government that has lost reason, rights and the support of the majority of the people”.

The former judge also expressed his regret for the sentence he had helped to validate in 2009, the one that made Ortega's re-election possible, saying that he “never imagined that history would repeat itself” in the country because of those who also “fought against the dictatorship of Somoza.”

“I think there should never be re-election in Nicaragua again,” said Cerda in 2021, during an interview where he clearly demonstrated his regret. That year, he hoped that the opposition would win the elections and restore the constitutional article that prevented reelection and limited terms, however, Ortega's persecution against opponents was already so intense that they did not even have the chance to contest that election. .

Cerda's resignation had a strong impact on the leadership of Sandinismo, which saw one of its pillars crumble. Ortega reacted with fury and revenge, calling the former judge a “traitor”.

The dictator decided to make his speech official by declaring Cerda a “traitor to the country” and taking away his rights as a Nicaraguan citizen. An interesting action was that, by officially expelling Cerda from his public duties, Ortega did not allow all the actions judged by the former judge to be overturned retroactively, precisely because he was involved in the 2009 decision.

From Costa Rica, where he lives in asylum, Cerda continues to denounce human rights violations committed by the Ortega regime, which violently represses demonstrations, persecutes opponents and priests and closes independent organizations.

According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), of the Organization of American States (OAS), the crisis in Nicaragua has already left more than 300 dead and 500 political prisoners, in addition to journalists, activists and human rights defenders persecuted, exiled or silenced. .