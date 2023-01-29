After the first six months at Chelsea, the former Inter Cesare Casadei is ready to leave the Blues immediately. According to the English press, the midfielder born in 2003 will be loaned to Reading.

IN DIFFICULTY’ – After being one of Inter Primavera’s best players last season, Chelsea put up 15 million to bring the player to England where, however, he struggles to settle in: for the moment he has only played in the second team, scoring 5 goals and one assist in 13 seasonal games, in which, however, he also received two red cards. Now the idea of ​​loaning him to Reading in the Championship – English second division – with the hope that he can find more continuity among the greats.