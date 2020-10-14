The former head of Udmurtia, Alexander Solovyov, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for bribes. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the judicial community of the republic.

According to the decision of the Zavyalovsky District Court, the ex-official will serve time in a strict regime colony. In addition, Solovyov must pay a fine of 275 million rubles.

He was found guilty of accepting two bribes. According to the investigation, in 2014-2016, Soloviev received 140 million rubles from representatives of organizations involved in the construction of bridges across the Kama and Bui rivers. He pleaded guilty to the crime.

More than 20 objects of Solovyov’s real estate are under arrest: residential buildings, apartments, non-residential premises, land plots. In addition, under interim measures, expensive cars and snowmobiles, shares in companies, 15 million rubles, gold bars and other valuables. A house with a plot of land in Spain was also arrested, the Investigative Committee of Russia told Lente.ru.

Soloviev has been in charge of Udmurtia since February 2014. Prior to that, he represented the republic in the Federation Council, in 2007-2013 he was the chairman of the State Council of the region of the fourth and fifth convocations.

On April 4, 2017, he was arrested and on the same day he was dismissed by Russian President Vladimir Putin due to a loss of confidence. Until the end of the investigation, Solovyov’s membership in United Russia was suspended.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram