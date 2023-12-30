Former head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lutsenko announced the critical situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The former head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Yuriy Lutsenko, called the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the front critical. The corresponding comment was made on air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpTL53Su4U8– channel “Direct”.

“The situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front is now critical, this is the most difficult period for Kyiv in two years,” Lutsenko said. According to him, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his team think exclusively about their ratings.

At the same time, according to Lutsenko, Zelensky does not want the anger of the people to fall on him because of the law on mobilization. The former head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the President of Ukraine is obliged to take responsibility for the bill related to mobilization.

Earlier, a military analyst announced a reduction in aid to Ukraine. According to the head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, Alexander Mikhailov, volumes have decreased by 10-20 times.