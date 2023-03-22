The former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) is accused of creating a criminal gang. This was reported on Wednesday, March 22, in the Telegram channel of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) of Ukraine.

The department does not name the person involved in the case. However, as noted by the Ukrainian edition of Word and Deed, we are talking about Dmitry Sennichenko, who was the head of the State Property Fund in 2019-2022.

The prosecutor’s office found that the group, led by the head of the Fund, from 2019 to 2021 seized more than 500 million hryvnia ($13.54 million) of funds from state-owned enterprises. Among them are the most powerful chemical enterprise of Ukraine JSC “Odessa Port Plant” and one of the world’s largest producers of titanium raw materials JSC “United Mining and Chemical Company”.

Charges under articles on embezzlement (Chapter 5, Article 191) and the creation and management of a criminal community, as well as participation in it (Article 1, Article 255, Chapter 2, Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) were brought against nine more people, in including an adviser to the chairman of the fund and two former acting directors of the plant.

The defendants face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Earlier, searches in cases of major fraud took place at the head of the tax inspectorate in Kyiv, Oksana Datiy, and the Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky.

In the case of the head of the tax inspectorate, the searches were related to a VAT fraud case worth more than 30 billion hryvnias (about 57.36 billion rubles). Kolomoisky’s house was searched because of an investigation into fraud in Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta.