“Observer”: ex-head of the SBU in Crimea Kulinich was accused of “surrendering” the south of Ukraine to Russia

The former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Oleg Kulinich, was accused of “surrendering” the south of Ukraine to Russian troops in February 2022. He was charged with high treason, which contributed to the “seizure” of these territories. This is reported by the Ukrainian edition “Reviewer” with reference to court documents.

According to the investigation, Kulynych, together with former Deputy Secretary Volodymyr Sivkovich, worked for Russia — passed on information constituting state secrets, influenced personnel appointments and management decisions in the SBU — and since June 2019 created the basis for a quick and “virtually unhindered occupation” of the southern regions of Ukraine .

Investigators believe that it was Kulinich and Sivkovich who ensured the rapid occupation of the southern regions of Ukraine, hiding from the SBU leadership information from counterintelligence about the offensive of Russian troops from Crimea.

The detention of Kulinich became known on July 16. The source of the publication “Strana” in law enforcement agencies explained that the arrest operation was carried out by the main department “D” of the SBU with the involvement of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) at the final stage. Vasily Malyuk, the first deputy chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine, was present during the arrest.

Kulinich headed the department for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea until March 2022, after which he was removed from his post by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.