Convicted ex-head of the Yekaterinburg police Igor Trifonov died at SVO

The former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Yekaterinburg, Igor Trifonov, sentenced to 9.5 years for taking a bribe and illegally purchasing ammunition, died in the special military operation (SVO) zone. According to his lawyer Olga Kezik, ex-general passed away at the end of December, the exact date of his death is unknown.

The human rights activist said that Trifonov had been asking to go to the front since March 2023, but was refused for a long time. The approval of his candidacy became known only on November 21, 2023. After receiving permission, the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Yekaterinburg underwent examinations and began preparing to be sent to the front.

At first they didn’t want to sign a contract with Trifonov. We filed a complaint with the military prosecutor's office of Nizhny Novgorod, where he was serving his sentence. We don’t know why they didn’t want to cooperate with the ex-general. See also The Constitutional Court rethinks the thesis that it applied to prevent the debate of two amendments in Parliament Olga Kezikadvocate

The Ministry of Defense posthumously awarded Trifonov a medal

The former head of the Yekaterinburg police, who died in the combat zone, was awarded the medal “Participant of a special military operation.”

Trifonov's relatives statedthat they will seek his acquittal in the bribery case.

“The consideration of the cassation appeal in Chelyabinsk is scheduled for January 10. And the wife wanted and wants to prove that Trifonov himself was not involved in any of the crimes of which he was accused,” the lawyer said.

Photo: Vladislav Lonshakov / Kommersant

According to the human rights activist, the family of the ex-general they're calling people who are confident of his innocence in the bribery case.

The family is receiving a flurry of condolences from former colleagues and those who believe that Trifonov is not guilty of a crime Olga Kezikadvocate

In turn, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Sverdlovsk Region Tatyana Merzlyakova stated, that she always considered Trifonov a good police leader. “I don’t trust everyone with certain things, but I trusted him. She could come and show me some letter. I trusted him both as the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and as a person,” said Merzlyakova.

Trifonov was tried for a multi-million dollar bribe

The former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Yekaterinburg was detained in 2019 in Moscow. The investigation established that in the summer of 2015 he received 7.5 million rubles from the deputy chairman of the board of the Ring of the Urals bank. For this money, the general was supposed to help initiate an illegal criminal case under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”) regarding a loan that was taken out from this bank in 2013 and was not repaid.

Photo: Marina Moldavskaya / Kommersant

Together with him in the dock were former employee of the economic security and anti-corruption department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Yekaterinburg Denis Zhdanov and ex-chief of the security service of the Ring of the Urals bank Alexander Kuba.

In August 2022, Trifonov was given nine and a half years in a maximum security colony. In March 2023, the sentence was commuted by two months. The convict did not admit his guilt. He pointed out that the investigation did not provide evidence.