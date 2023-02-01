The former head of the Ministry of Education of the Orenburg Region, Vyacheslav Labuzov, who was under investigation, died at the age of 66. It is reported on February 1 TASS with reference to the regional office.

As the interlocutor of the agency said, information about the death of the ex-minister was received in the morning. The causes of death, as well as the date of parting with Labuzov, are currently unknown.

It is reported that Labuzov was under house arrest, as he was under investigation on a number of charges under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (abuse of power), part 5 and part 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (receiving a bribe on a large and especially large scale), part 4 of Art. 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (legalization of property obtained by criminal means, on an especially large scale). It is known that the former minister did not plead guilty to any of the charges.

The investigation suggests that from 2010 to 2018, Labuzov received bribes with property, services, and also entered into contracts for the repair of educational institutions with construction companies controlled by him.

