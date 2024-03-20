Kommersant: ex-head of the judicial departments of the DPR and Crimea Kerim Akuev accused of corruption

The former head of the judicial departments of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Crimea, Kerim Akuev, was accused of corruption. About it became known “Kommersant” (“Kommersant”).

It is clarified that since 2004 he has headed the department of the judicial department at the Supreme Court in various regions of Russia. According to investigators, while working in the judicial system of Crimea, the ex-head received illegal remuneration for changing court decisions. In particular, in 2021, through an intermediary, he received two million rubles in order for the civil panel of the Supreme Court of Crimea to overturn the decision of the Yalta City Court related to the refusal to transfer real estate or pay compensation for it. Another episode is related to the alleged receipt of kickbacks in 2021–2022 from the general director of Stroygarantremont LLC in the amount of 3 million 780 thousand rubles.

It is noted that the accused in the cases do not admit their guilt. However, the investigation is checking them for involvement in other corruption crimes. On March 20, the Basmanny court extended the arrest of 63-year-old Akuev.

Earlier in Moscow, former Minister of Culture of Crimea Arina Novoselskaya was sentenced to 10 years for accepting a bribe of 25 million rubles.