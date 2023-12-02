The lack of weapons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as the underestimation of Russia’s military capabilities, are the reasons for the failure of Kyiv’s offensive. Former CIA chief David Petraeus said this on Friday, December 1, at the presentation of his book “Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare from 1945 to Ukraine,” which was broadcast on the Washington Post YouTube channel.

“I don’t think anyone has really realized or appreciated the depth of the minefields, that Russia has really built its defenses very correctly, multiple lines and so on,” he said.

Petraeus noted that during the offensive in the summer, Ukraine “certainly did not achieve everything that it had hoped for.” According to him, an important reason was also the delay in the Ukrainian army receiving weapons from Western countries, especially aviation.

On November 28, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive was recognized by the heads of the NATO Foreign Ministries at their meeting in Brussels. According to him, the meeting participants said that the results of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive were significantly below expectations. Szijjártó noted that only one minister considered the results of the campaign as successful, but no one supported him.

At the end of October, former adviser to the ex-president of Ukraine Oleg Soskin said that the current Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky is hiding the truth about the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front line. As Soskin noted, Zelensky is lying to Ukrainians about losses in the army and the full support of Kyiv from the West.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that Ukraine would only last a week if supplies of Western weapons stopped. He said that since the beginning of the counter-offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost over 90 thousand people in the form of medical and irretrievable losses.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.