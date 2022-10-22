Former CIA chief Petraeus did not rule out the involvement of US-led forces in the conflict in Ukraine

Former CIA director and ex-commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan David Petraeus spoke about the possible involvement of the country’s forces in the conflict in Ukraine. He gave his assessment of the situation in an interview with the French edition. L’Express.

According to Petraeus, the United States or other states can react to what is happening “in one way or another,” but more likely as a multinational contingent led by Washington, rather than as a NATO force.

The ex-head of the intelligence agency also did not rule out that an attack on one of the members of the North Atlantic bloc could become a “red line”, the crossing of which would entail more active intervention on his part.

Earlier, Deputy Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Konstantin Vorontsov said that by pumping Kyiv with weapons, NATO is approaching the dangerous line of a direct military clash with Moscow. According to him, the member countries of the alliance at the same time prefer to remain silent about their participation in the Ukrainian crisis.

On October 22, it became known that the United States deployed the elite 101st Airborne Division to Romania to participate in NATO exercises. Nicknamed “The Screaming Eagles”, the light infantry unit is trained to deploy to any battlefield within hours.