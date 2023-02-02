ICR opened a bribe case against the ex-head of the border region of the Belgorod region

The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a criminal case against the former head of the administration of the Veydelevsky district of the Belgorod region, he is suspected of corruption. This was reported to Lente.ru in the press service of the regional department of the department.

The investigation is being conducted under Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Receiving a bribe by an official through the illegal provision of services by a group of persons by prior agreement”).

According to investigators, in 2019, the head of the administration of the border region received a bribe from a representative of a commercial organization for simplifying the procedure for the customer to accept completed work under a municipal contract.

The crime was revealed by the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.