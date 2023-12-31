Kneissl: the Russian economy overtook Germany two months after Putin’s forecast

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl in an interview with journalist Flavio von Witzleben indicated on the accuracy of Russian President Vladimir Putin's forecasts.

She recalled how the head of state, during a plenary speech at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, said that Russia is in sixth place among the ten largest economic powers and can overtake Germany.

Kneissl emphasized that this happened two months after Putin’s speech, the Russian economy surpassed the German one in this rating. “This is an economic policy event,” she added.

Earlier, the former head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry said that the leaders of Western countries have already begun to understand that anti-Russian sanctions are not working as they intended. She also clarified that there are contradictions in the foreign policy of Western states seeking a change of power in Russia.