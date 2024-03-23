The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region is a contracted crime against Russia. This was stated by former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl on air Channel One on Saturday, March 23.

“It seems to me that this is a kind of contractual, contracted mass murder,” she suggested.

The former head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry emphasized that what happened at Crocus was an organized crime with political reasons behind it, writes “Gazeta.ru”.

According to Kneissl, the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in the Russian Federation – Ed.) has nothing to do with the tragedy at Crocus City Hall, since what happened does not look like an ordinary terrorist act.

Previously March 23 agency Reuters reported that IS claimed responsibility for the March 22 attack. It was noted then that information about the group’s responsibility may be invalid, since IS used a template for the post in the messenger that it no longer uses.

At the same time, former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Scott Ritter said that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian authorities were involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation reported that unknown persons in camouflage broke into the building and started shooting. Also, the terrorists, according to eyewitnesses, set fire to the auditorium, and a fire broke out in the building with an area of ​​almost 13 thousand square meters. m. At the moment, open burning has already been eliminated.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee of Russia, the number of victims has increased to 133 people. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation began to publish a list of those killed in the terrorist attack, and the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region distributed an updated list of victims. It employs 140 people.

On March 23, the head of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack. According to the Investigative Committee, the latter were detained in the Bryansk region, not far from the border with Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, during his address to Russians in connection with the tragedy, declared March 24 a day of national mourning. He also stated that Russia is counting on cooperation with all states regarding the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall.