The former head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Karin Kneissl, said that she finally moved to the Russian Federation because it is a free country. She stated this on March 3 at a lecture at the marathon site “Knowledge. First” at the World Youth Festival.

“I moved to Russia because it is a truly free country,” Kneissl explained.

She also clarified that she would like to build a house in the east of the country for permanent residence there. The former head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry admitted that she is “not a city resident.”

“I feel human warmth. I studied Russian, but I still don’t feel completely confident speaking Russian,” she added.

In mid-September, Kneissl moved to St. Petersburg, where she began working at the analytical center she created, Geopolitical Observatory for Russia's Key Issues (GORKI) at St. Petersburg State University. She was the head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry from 2017–2019.

The World Youth Festival takes place from March 1 to 7 on the federal territory of Sirius (Sochi). Young people aged 14 to 35 from 180 countries take part in it. More than 50 events are planned.

On March 2, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergei Kiriyenko said that the World Youth Festival proved that no blockade of Russia is possible. He noted that 10 thousand representatives of foreign countries arrived at the event. According to Kiriyenko, many came despite attempts to prevent them.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the participants of the World Festival that the main support and advantage of Russia was and remains the brotherhood of peoples. According to him, young people will be able to see for themselves that a smile for Russians is “not a cheap mask,” but a sincere manifestation of feelings. Putin expressed confidence that a trusting and friendly atmosphere will reign at the festival sites.