The special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass is not a war in the classical sense, as it aims to save the lives of the civilian population. He stated this on Wednesday, April 20, in an interview with the newspaper “Arguments and Facts” ex-commander-in-chief of the Russian Airborne Forces, head of the “Association of Heroes” Colonel-General Vladimir Shamanov.

“The main thing is to save people. This special military operation is different from the war. War implies a different attitude, war is war,” he stressed.

Earlier, on April 19, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces delivered humanitarian aid to residents of the Ship microdistrict of the city of Kherson. The overwhelming majority of the inhabitants of the microdistrict worked in the city’s river cargo port. All of them were left without work, wages and benefits after the start of the special operation in Donbass, as the management of the enterprise left the city and left the port and workers to their fate.

Korabelny residents were provided with food packages with cereals, canned fish, beef, sunflower oil and sugar. First of all, the elderly, women with children and the disabled received the products.

In total, since March 2, Russia has delivered to Ukraine 12,909.8 tons of goods with essentials, medicines and medical supplies, and carried out 854 humanitarian actions. On April 18, eight humanitarian actions were held in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Kharkov and Lugansk People’s Republics, during which 567.9 tons of humanitarian aid were handed over to civilians.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. On April 19, the Russian side announced the start of the next stage of the military operation – “the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

