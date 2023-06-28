Former Minister of the Interior Miquel Buch, this Wednesday upon his arrival at the Barcelona Palace of Justice. David Zorrakino (Europa Press)

The mayor Antoni Rodríguez was, until he was abruptly removed a year and a half ago, head of investigation of the Mossos d’Esquadra. As such, he led some of the most notorious causes against political leaders in Catalonia: the former president of Parliament Laura Borràs (convicted of cutting up contracts to favor a friend) and the former Minister of the Interior Miquel Buch, who has been sitting on the bench since this Wednesday of those accused for appointing a mosso as adviser who, in reality, allegedly dedicated himself to escorting the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont in Belgium. Supported by his relatives and by the pro-independence parties, the former Junts adviser confronts the Prosecutor’s Office (which asks him for six years in prison and 27 years of disqualification for embezzlement and prevarication) and, also, the fang of the mayor, who in his statement as witness has put him on the ropes.

In July 2018, after Puigdemont’s flight to Belgium and the application of article 155 of the Constitution, the Department of the Interior signed Mossos d’Esquadra sergeant Lluís Escolà as Interior adviser. He was in that position of trust until March 2019 and during that time he received more than 52,000 euros from public coffers. The signing met all the formal requirements and was legal, Mayor Rodríguez has admitted. The appointment, however, was a cover for the true task entrusted to Escolà: to protect Puigdemont in his flight to Waterloo (Belgium). The mayor has admitted, to questions from the bodyguard’s defense, that he cannot know what Escolà was doing abroad at all times, but has assumed that he took advantage of his position to act as protector of the former president after his escape from Spanish justice. As a necessary cooperator in the crimes, the escort faces a request somewhat lower than that of Buch: four and a half years in prison and 23 years of disqualification.

Buch (Junts) arrived this Wednesday at the Barcelona Palace of Justice surrounded by representatives of his party, Junts, and also from Esquerra Republicana. The trial has started with the declaration, as witnesses, of mossos who participated in the investigation (like Rodríguez) or who were part of the escort area of ​​the Catalan police. Escolà himself had belonged to that unit for many years. The oral hearing has two key dates: Friday, when Puigdemont is expected to testify by videoconference and as a witness, and next July 13, when it will be the turn of the two defendants.

The former head of investigation has detailed that Escolà acted with “enormous autonomy” in the body, that he maintained a relationship of “great trust” with the former Catalan president because of his independence, and that he was one of the people who helped him flee Spain on October 29, 2017. During the 155 stage, while he was on leave or sick leave, Escolà already did escort work for Puigdemont that he disseminated through social networks, which generated enormous “discomfort” within the the Mossos d’Esquadra, said the mayor. That mission was “highly accentuated” after he was appointed to a position of trust by the Department of the Interior, then headed by Buch.

Regarding the appointment, the former head of investigation has insisted that neither he nor his team found formal irregularities, although he has highlighted that the process was closed extremely quickly. Rodríguez has told, in line with the Prosecutor’s Office, that there is no record that Escolà went through his supposed office to act as an adviser or that he did, as such, any type of management. Escolà is credited with preparing 14 security reports, but the mayor has expressed “serious doubts” about his authorship.

Rodríguez, who after his dismissal was sent as head of the Gavà (Barcelona) police station, has denounced alleged political interference to ensure that Puigdemont enjoys protection abroad. When the former president was arrested in Germany in March 2018, the then director of the Interior in Girona, Albert Ballesta —considered close to Puigdemont— called the head of the Mossos, Ferran López, to “vehemently” ask him to be granted School a leave of absence. López refused to accede to the request.

The defenses have insisted on the legality of the process and have tried to open cracks in the Mossos investigation, which they consider weak. When asked by Escolà’s lawyer, Rodríguez admitted that she could not know what Escolà was doing “every minute” in Belgium and, neither, if he could have carried out his task as a security adviser from abroad.

